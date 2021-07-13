Cancel
Hollywood Quick Hits: Kyle Massey, Stephen A. Smith & More!

JUDGE ISSUES ARREST WARRANT FOR KYLE MASSEY: According to The New York Daily News, a judge issued an arrest warrant for ex-Disney star Kyle Massey after missing his arraignment hearing regarding the inappropriate communication with a minor allegation against him. Massey failed to appear in a Seattle courtroom to face the felony count and possibly enter his plea, so a judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest. Prosecutors say that Massey was 27 years old back in December 2018 and January 2019 when he allegedly targeted a 13-year-old girl with sexually explicit material via Snapchat. Meanwhile, Massey’s lawyer Lee Hutton reportedly told TMZ that his client never received a summons and that several phone calls to the King County prosecutor’s office went unanswered.

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
SportsThe Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Listened As His ESPN Co-Workers Elevated the Conversation

Stephen A. Smith's expansive purview and commitment to unvarnished, provoking opinion puts him in the position to run afoul of both the public and his co-workers for hours on end each day. His commentary on Shohei Ohtani's marketability and value to Major League Baseball, made during Monday's First Take, drew instant ire both externally and internally. It was his most significant misstep since 2014 when he implied women need to be careful not to "provoke" domestic violence incidents. Those words earned him a one-week suspension.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith's Salary Revealed

Stephen A. Smith is easily the most recognizable face in sports media as he is featured on pretty well every single ESPN broadcast. The man has his very own show on Disney Plus, he is the main host of First Take, and he even has his own Sportscenter that is featured before NBA broadcasts. Needless to say, ESPN is giving Smith a lot to do and he seems more than happy to take on all of the responsibilities that come with being the face of the network.
MLBYardbarker

Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Shohei Ohtani, gets blasted by Jeff Passan

Stephen A. Smith issued an apology on Tuesday for the controversial remarks he made about Shohei Ohtani the day before, but the mea culpa does not seem like it was enough for one of his prominent ESPN co-workers. Smith said on Monday’s edition of “First Take” that he views it...
MLBouresquina.com

Shohei Ohtani battles burning out and Stephen A. Smith

Yes, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani does it all. He hits at an elite level, pitches at an elite level, and has turned into a worldwide phenomenon. BUT is it possible that he’s doing too much?. This week, Ohtani participated in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, was the starting...
SocietyWashington Examiner

Don't cancel Stephen A. Smith, despite his anti-Asian bias

This week, I was interviewed on a local Fox station about the latest media “outrage,” ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith’s ill-advised comments on baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani. Stephen asserted that in what is traditionally known as “America’s Pastime,” we need players who can at least speak English. He argued that...
MLBallfans.co

Stephen A. Smith vs. Shohei Ohtani: Which One Needs The Interpreter?

Is Stephen A. Smith a racist? A xenophobe? Or just a cartoon character with a penchant for taking himself too seriously?. ESPN’s ubiquitous personality (“ubiquitous” meaning, “We pay you $12 million annually and so we need you to comment outrageously on everything”) stepped in it again this week, commenting in essence that if that Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani wishes to promote Major League Baseball, he should become more fluent in English.
Moviesfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Gives His Review Of Space Jam: A New Legacy

Stephen A. Smith has easily become one of the most prominent and important figures of ESPN. Years of hard work and natural talent have earned him the ears of the sports world, and it's always interesting when he has something to say. In the case of LeBron James' newest project,...
NFLchatsports.com

Shailene Woodley drops Aaron Rodgers hints through a ‘disgusted’ Stephen A. Smith

Did Shailene Woodley just confirm that Aaron Rodgers’ rift with the Packers is about him feeling mistreated and disrespected?. The Golden Globe-nominated actress has football fans buzzing after she retweeted a video suggesting Rodgers’ resentment toward Green Bay is about the franchise quarterback feeling disrespected by the organization. The video...
UFCchatsports.com

Stephen A. Smith trashes Conor McGregor for ‘tasteless, classless’ behaviour at UFC 264

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has put Conor McGregor on blast for his ‘tasteless, classless’ behaviour in his UFC 264 defeat to Dustin Poirier at the weekend. McGregor was screaming obscenities at Poirier and his wife as the Irishman lay on the octagon floor with a broken leg after sustaining a nasty injury during a stand-up exchange in the first round.
MLBclesportstalk.com

Analysis: Stephen A. Smith & Ohtani

I’ve never been a fan of Stephen A. Smith. After his most recent comments about Shohei Ohtani, I thought they didn’t improve his standing amongst his haters. “The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that’s your box office appeal,” Smith said during the July 10 episode of First Take.
MLBNewsweek

Stephen A. Smith 'Sorry' for Shohei Ohtani Comments, Calls Him a 'Bright Star'

ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith has apologised for suggesting Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani shouldn't be the face of baseball in the U.S. as he "needs an interpreter". The Japanese player has taken Major League Baseball by storm this year and his prowess as both batter and pitcher has already elicited comparisons with the legendary Babe Ruth.
MLBchatsports.com

Stephen A. Smith Addresses Shohei Ohtani Comments: 'I Was Wrong. Period'

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed his offensive comments about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday's episode of First Take. "I was wrong. Period," Smith said at the start of the show. Smith generated controversy on Monday's episode of First Take when he said Ohtani using an interpreter "contributes...
NBAAOL Corp

Stephen A. Smith Offers New Apology For Controversial Comments

Stephen A. Smith dug a deep hole for himself on Monday’s edition of First Take when he made offensive comments about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani before showing blatant insensitivity to the Nigerian men’s basketball team. Just 24 hours, the ESPN host has started to do the work to...

