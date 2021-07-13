Hollywood Quick Hits: Kyle Massey, Stephen A. Smith & More!
JUDGE ISSUES ARREST WARRANT FOR KYLE MASSEY: According to The New York Daily News, a judge issued an arrest warrant for ex-Disney star Kyle Massey after missing his arraignment hearing regarding the inappropriate communication with a minor allegation against him. Massey failed to appear in a Seattle courtroom to face the felony count and possibly enter his plea, so a judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest. Prosecutors say that Massey was 27 years old back in December 2018 and January 2019 when he allegedly targeted a 13-year-old girl with sexually explicit material via Snapchat. Meanwhile, Massey’s lawyer Lee Hutton reportedly told TMZ that his client never received a summons and that several phone calls to the King County prosecutor’s office went unanswered.nowdecatur.com
