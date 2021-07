Whatever summer you’re currently having, here are a few things you can do, eat, and see while supporting alumni-owned businesses across the country. Get in the water with swimming classes at the Swim Gym, created by former Olympic swimmer Robert Strauss, A.B. ’74, M.E.D. ’77, and his wife Jennie Strauss, B.M. ’77, M.M. ’82. The couple, who got married at the U, are passionate about swimming education.