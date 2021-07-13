Cancel
Dillard University Athletics Ranked Nationally in the Final 2021 Directors' Cup Standings

By Dillard
dillardbleudevils.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND – The final 2020-21 Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup Standings were recently announced and Dillard University athletics was ranked nationally. DU finished 165th out of the 249 institutions in the NAIA. Of the 249 member institutions in the NAIA for the 2020-21 school year, only 185 had at least one team compete in a national championship event this year and Dillard was one of the selected group.

