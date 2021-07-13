Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Ending the War on Drugs Probably Won’t Help Pain Patients

By Pat Anson
painnewsnetwork.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s war on drugs has been running for half a century and calls to bring it to an end are increasing. Lawmakers and public health experts are questioning federal and state policies that criminalize drug use, while the public generally supports less punitive measures to address drug abuse and addiction.

www.painnewsnetwork.org

Comments / 29

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#The War On Drugs#Recreational Drugs#Lancet#Stanford#Prop Board#Md#Healthcare#The Ehlers Danlos Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Portugal
Related
HealthPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Alzheimer’s patients deserve the full truth about Aduhelm, a $56,000 drug that probably doesn’t work

In the five weeks since the Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial new treatment for Alzheimer’s, the fallout hasn’t stopped. Just days after the drug aducanumab was approved on June 7, three members of an FDA panel that had previously rejected the treatment quit in protest. Ten of the 11 panel members had voted against the drug, saying the data from clinical trials showed insufficient evidence that it worked.
beckershospitalreview.com

15 prescription meds with the greatest addiction risk

Many Americans are prescribed potentially habit-forming medications without being educated about the addiction risk these drugs carry, according to prescription discount service GoodRx. Below are the 15 most addictive prescription drugs, as compiled by GoodRx July 2. They are not ranked by highest risk. Amphetamines. Alprazolam. Clonazepam. Codeine. Diazepam. Fentanyl.
Healthtreatmentmagazine.com

New Guidelines for Treating Opioid Addiction

Plus: Overprescribing opioids for back pain, and weed’s deleterious effect on memory. As the opioid epidemic evolves, so do the guidelines for addressing it. Along those lines, Canada’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) has released a compendium of the latest information for curbing the opioid crisis. People can...
HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

US drug overdose deaths hit record high number in 2020

Overdose deaths nationwide soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Centers for Disease Control reported Wednesday. That estimate far eclipses the high of about 72,000 drug overdose deaths reached the previous year and amounts to a 29% increase year-over-year. “This is a staggering...
Healthtreatmentmagazine.com

Weed: A Gateway to Opioids?

Plus: Troubling stats on the spike in overdose deaths, and guidance for the judiciary on how to treat drug-related cases. The jury is still out on whether marijuana is a gateway to harder drugs, say researchers from Australia’s University of Sydney who did an exhaustive study on the subject. Other issues we cover in this week’s “From the Journals” include the latest statistics on overdose deaths in 2020 and a substance use disorder (SUD) guide relating to the justice system.
Healthfoxwilmington.com

Cleveland Clinic won’t carry controversial Alzheimer’s drug

The Cleveland Clinic said it will not carry Biogen’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug after a panel of experts “reviewed all available scientific evidence on this medication.” The clinic, one of the largest medical centers in the country, did say that individual physicians can prescribe Aducanumab, marketed as Aduhelm, to appropriate patients, but that they would then have to receive the infusion at an outside facility.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Blood tests could help screen anticipated flood of patients seeking new Alzheimer’s drug

When the U.S. government approved the Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab last month despite shaky evidence of clinical benefits, Suzanne Schindler saw an immediate consequence: “We’re going to have to do a lot more biomarker testing.” Schindler, a neurologist at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, expects many patients with memory problems will want to know whether they are eligible for the drug, the first meant to address the underlying disease process and slow cognitive decline. But a definitive diagnosis is expensive and time-consuming, involving a hunt for indicators of disease, or biomarkers, in patients’ spinal fluid or in positron emission tomography (PET) scans. “We simply don’t have the capacity” to do the tests on everyone potentially eligible for aducanumab, Schindler says.
Pharmaceuticalsmilwaukeecourieronline.com

Drug Paraphernalia or Life Saver?

Drug abuse is not new. From morphine to “molly”, there have been any number of medical and illicit substances that have commanded our attention. We’ve been given a front row seat to observe the devastating impact they have had on our community. Just when you think you’ve see it all, along comes Fentanyl. Classified as synthetic opioid, Fentanyl serves as a “Jack of all trades” in the drug game.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Richmond, VAwymt.com

Medicaid adult dental benefit launches July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is expanding its Medicaid program to provide a comprehensive dental benefit to poor adults, meaning more than 750,000 Virginians will be eligible for the benefit starting Thursday. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that it is part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in...
Congress & Courts13newsnow.com

SNAP benefits recipients could lose out, unless Congress adjusts rules

WASHINGTON — Big trouble could be coming for many of the more than 40 million Americans who receive the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As COVID-19 restrictions ease, states are moving to end emergency or disaster declarations. This could mean a drop in aid for those who've struggled to put food on the table during the pandemic.

Comments / 29

Community Policy