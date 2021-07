This article is sponsored by BASF. The manufacture of plastics in the United States has increased significantly over the last several decades, by nearly a hundredfold between 1960 and 2018, when more than 35 million tons were produced, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Much of that material ends up in landfills, where it will take up to 500 years to break down — that’s in addition to the approximately 8 million tons of plastic that finds its way into our oceans every year.