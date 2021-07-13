Cancel
Oregon State

Analemma 2018 Grenache (Columbia Gorge (OR))

winemag.com
 15 days ago

This small producer is pushing the envelope with a portfolio of unique estate-grown wines from one of Oregon's smallest AVAs. Grenache has been planted in the Columbia Gorge for half a century, and here is a wine that finds a unique and defining flavor for this unique terroir. It's elegant and yet powerful, with transparent cranberry and cherry fruit along with interesting streaks of compost and peat moss. The biodynamic grapes keep pushing on through a long finish, adding nuances of earth and truffle and cinnamon. It was aged for 15 months in concrete egg and neutral oak. Paul Gregutt.

www.winemag.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Wine#Wine Enthusiast#Grenache#Food Drink#Beverages
