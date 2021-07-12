7.12.21 IRS delays / Promising news on Rx costs

(CBS Boston) — It’s been a busy year for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to a June 30 report from National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, the agency has completed 136 million tax returns, distributed two more rounds of stimulus checks, revised rules for unemployment insurance, and prepared for the launch of advance Child Tax Credit payments (which have since started). The IRS accomplished all of this during what is hopefully the last part of a pandemic, which followed a decade of staffing and funding cuts. But their efforts to weather what Collins described as a “perfect storm” fell a little short. The report pointed out that over 35 million tax returns (roughly two-thirds of which are refunds) remained unprocessed or in one of the various stages of processing. The agency has certainly decreased that number. But millions of tax refunds are still pending.