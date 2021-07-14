Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia Falls, ME

Wreaths Across America Virtual Road Races Take on a Special Meaning

Borger News-Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA FALLS, ME — July 13, 2021 — Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly continues its 2021 Race Program with 3 great opportunities to participate. First, you are invited to take a summer trip and join WAA in-person for the STEM TO STONE REMEMBRANCE RUN on July 24th from the Tip-lands in Columbia Falls Maine (this race will also have a virtual option so you can stay out of the heat and run from the comfort of air-conditioning.) In addition, starting on September 11th, another virtual race, called RUNNING FOR WREATHS, will be held nationwide (both 5K and 10K races are available). Finally, Wreaths Across America has created the ultimate virtual race challenge called The ESCORT TO ARLINGTON CHALLENGE. It is a 737-mile long virtual race that follows the route taken by the WAA annual convoy that delivers wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to honor our nation’s heroes.

www.borgernewsherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Columbia Falls, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Columbia#Race Program#Waa#Escort#The Air Force#Arlington Challenge#K 10k Rrb#American#The Sponsorship Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy