Wreaths Across America Virtual Road Races Take on a Special Meaning

COLUMBIA FALLS, ME — July 13, 2021 — Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly continues its 2021 Race Program with 3 great opportunities to participate. First, you are invited to take a summer trip and join WAA in-person for the STEM TO STONE REMEMBRANCE RUN on July 24th from the Tip-lands in Columbia Falls Maine (this race will also have a virtual option so you can stay out of the heat and run from the comfort of air-conditioning.) In addition, starting on September 11th, another virtual race, called RUNNING FOR WREATHS, will be held nationwide (both 5K and 10K races are available). Finally, Wreaths Across America has created the ultimate virtual race challenge called The ESCORT TO ARLINGTON CHALLENGE. It is a 737-mile long virtual race that follows the route taken by the WAA annual convoy that delivers wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to honor our nation’s heroes.