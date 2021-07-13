Cancel
What Is a Short Interest Ratio?

By Robin Hartill
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors short a stock when they think its price is about to tank. The short interest ratio is the number of shorted shares for a company divided by the stock’s average daily trading volume. Calculating the short interest ratio shows you the number of days it would take investors to close out short positions in the open market.

