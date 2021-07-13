Men's and Women's Tennis Earn ITA Academic Honors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's and women's tennis teams have each earned All-Academic team status from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The ITA recognized 80 men's teams and 104 women's programs from NCAA Division II. To be eligible to be an All-Academic team, the program must have a team grade-point average of 3.2 or above. PBA women's tennis boasted the highest GPA in the department with a 3.66. Sailfish men's tennis recorded the highest GPA by a PBA men's team in 2020-21 with a 3.47.