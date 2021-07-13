Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach, FL

Men's and Women's Tennis Earn ITA Academic Honors

By Cole Helman, Assistant Sports Information Director
pbasailfish.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach Atlantic men's and women's tennis teams have each earned All-Academic team status from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. The ITA recognized 80 men's teams and 104 women's programs from NCAA Division II. To be eligible to be an All-Academic team, the program must have a team grade-point average of 3.2 or above. PBA women's tennis boasted the highest GPA in the department with a 3.66. Sailfish men's tennis recorded the highest GPA by a PBA men's team in 2020-21 with a 3.47.

pbasailfish.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Palm Beach, FL
Sports
City
Palm Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ita#Sergio Godoy#Academic Year#The Palm Beach Atlantic#Ncaa Division Ii#Pba#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...

Comments / 0

Community Policy