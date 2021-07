Throughout my 32-plus years as an Extension Educator in Kansas, I have been on the receiving end of several grants to fund special projects. Eight years ago, I submitted a proposal to purchase six sewing machines plus fabric and supplies so that 4-H’ers and other youth, could help make one hundred pillow cases for the Life-Giving Center in Great Bend. We had been teaching sewing classes using a variety of sewing machines that were 30 to 40 years old and in need of repairs. A considerable amount of time at each class was spent adjusting machines to keep things moving along. By purchasing six machines that were identical we could focus our time on the sewing projects.