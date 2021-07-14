Groundbreaking
The Center for Hearing held a groundbreaking for their new facility in the 7300 block of Cameron Park Street in Fort Smith. The business has outgrown its current office space. The groundbreaking was held July 7, and projected completion date is April of 2022. Attending the groundbreaking, from left, are Rusty Jones, Tamanda Sharp, Chasidy Beavers, Dr. Trace Cash, Kevin Linton, Dr. Kelley Linton, Dr. Lori Boyd, Tiffany Smothers, Leeann Harrelson, Tasha Ingram and Samantha Puckett.
