“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” – Pablo Picasso. This past year, most of us found ourselves staying home more than we ever have before. Connection with others frequently happened virtually through video-conferencing. We had to establish new routines that mostly happened from inside our own houses. As we navigated this “new normal,” many turned to Continuing Education classes as a way to connect with others and find inspiration. This year’s 7th Annual CE Student Art Show is a testament to our ability to adapt. All of the art works featured in the exhibit were made in classes held online with students working on their pieces at home.