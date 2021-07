Tonight’s Dixie Fire briefing meeting featured presentations from both the West zone and East zone of the fire – so there was something of interest for all of the residents of Butte and Plumas counties affected by this fire, which as of tonight has grown to 167,430 acres, is 18 percent contained and has 4,266 personnel assigned to it. The Fly Fire that established itself yesterday near Keddie in the Feather River Canyon is 3,800 acres.