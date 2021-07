Premium tyre maker Hankook is once again cooperating with Challenge4 and Volkswagen. For the ” Volkswagen ID.4: Great Roadshow through the U.S.”, the record-breaking driver Rainer Zietlow, who is already well-known in Germany, is on the road this time in an all-electric VW ID.4 through the United States. During the ID.3 tour through Germany last year, Hankook’s winter tyres i*cept evo 3 in 18 inch successfully mastered the central European challenges in autumn and winter. For the coast-to-coast tour of the USA that started yesterday, the VW ID.4 is on Hankook’s Kinergy AS EV tyres in 235/55R19 on the front and 255/50R19 on the rear.