Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD in search of platform, eyes 25% ascent

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElrond price is retracing after getting rejected at $102.87 on July 5. An upswing is likely to emerge after the pullback sweeps July 2 swing lows at $77.42. A breakdown of the $68 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis. Elrond price witnessed an impressive upswing between June 26 and...

www.fxstreet.com

#Elrond Price Prediction#Egld Usdt
