How one state senator's absence from the potential veto override session could impact GOP efforts

Already historic, the much-anticipated veto override session became even more dramatic Tuesday upon news that a Lake Charles Republican senator wouldn’t be attending. State Sen. Ronnie Johns, 71, said he received a full knee replacement surgery on July 7, after the procedure was delayed in 2020 because of the pandemic, hurricanes and legislative sessions. Postponing surgery again wasn't an option, he said. His doctor has ordered him not to travel for a minimum of four weeks, preventing Johns from participating in the veto session. Johns informed Senate President Page Cortez that he will miss the session — if one is called later this week.