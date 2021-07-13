Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

How one state senator's absence from the potential veto override session could impact GOP efforts

By SAM KARLIN, MARK BALLARD
theadvocate.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready historic, the much-anticipated veto override session became even more dramatic Tuesday upon news that a Lake Charles Republican senator wouldn’t be attending. State Sen. Ronnie Johns, 71, said he received a full knee replacement surgery on July 7, after the procedure was delayed in 2020 because of the pandemic, hurricanes and legislative sessions. Postponing surgery again wasn't an option, he said. His doctor has ordered him not to travel for a minimum of four weeks, preventing Johns from participating in the veto session. Johns informed Senate President Page Cortez that he will miss the session — if one is called later this week.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Government
City
Erath, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#State Representatives#Guns#Gop#House#Democratic#Republicans#East Baton Rouge Parish#The Gaming Control Board#State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy