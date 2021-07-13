Cancel
Lehighton, PA

Kemmerer receives political science award

Times News
 12 days ago

The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Department of Political Science and the Department of Philosophy handed out their end-of-year awards for the 2020-21 academic year. From political science, sharing the Gloria Cohen-Dion Award were Zachary Kemmerer, a former Lehighton student, and Jenna Lutz. The award is given to a graduating senior in recognition of demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in the political science program. This award is named to honor the memory of Gloria Cohen-Dion, who served Bloomsburg University for 20 years as a professor and department chair in the Department of Political Science.

