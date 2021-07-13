Kemmerer receives political science award

The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Department of Political Science and the Department of Philosophy handed out their end-of-year awards for the 2020-21 academic year. From political science, sharing the Gloria Cohen-Dion Award were Zachary Kemmerer, a former Lehighton student, and Jenna Lutz. The award is given to a graduating senior in recognition of demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in the political science program. This award is named to honor the memory of Gloria Cohen-Dion, who served Bloomsburg University for 20 years as a professor and department chair in the Department of Political Science.