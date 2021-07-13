Lucidworks Named a Leader in Cognitive Search by Independent Research Firm
Lucidworks is a one-stop shop for cloud-based product discovery, customer service, and knowledge management solutions for the world’s leading brands. Lucidworks, pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021. Lucidworks believes that their product roadmap, customer service, and ability to execute positions them as a leader in building connected, omnichannel experiences for employees, customers and support agents.martechseries.com
