Lucidworks Named a Leader in Cognitive Search by Independent Research Firm

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucidworks is a one-stop shop for cloud-based product discovery, customer service, and knowledge management solutions for the world’s leading brands. Lucidworks, pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3 2021. Lucidworks believes that their product roadmap, customer service, and ability to execute positions them as a leader in building connected, omnichannel experiences for employees, customers and support agents.

