HMV has announced plans to open 10 new stores in the UK later this year – including a new London flagship store. Doug Putman, the Canadian businessman who rescued the music and film retailer from collapse in 2019, told the BBC that he's keen to expand the bricks-and-mortar side of the business: "People obviously love going out shopping, they like touching and feeling and that's something that online is not going to replace," said Putman. "I'm still very optimistic on the [HMV] business and business as a whole on the High Street. I still think the High Street is just something so special."