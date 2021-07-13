Seattle Indie Movie Theaters are Planning Their Returns—Here's a Timeline
Major movie theaters like AMC Pacific Place and Regal Meridian were the first to dust off their popcorn machines when social distancing restrictions loosened up, but soon your pool of chair varieties will expand as Seattle's full roster of indie movie houses re-enter the ring. Here's a brief guide to the projected reopenings of SIFF, Grand Illusion, Central Cinema, The Beacon, and elsewhere, plus a refresher on which small-but-mighty theaters are currently open.everout.com
