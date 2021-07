Nearly a year ago in August 2020, Chadwick Boseman passed away due to complications from colon cancer, sending a veritable shock wave through many households. Suddenly, seemingly everyone wanted to know more about the actor's condition or, more specifically, colon cancer: a disease that's often not on the radar of younger adults. (Boseman was 39 years old when diagnosed, and died just four years later.) While colon cancer does most frequently occur in people older than 50, rates of the disease in younger adults have skyrocketed during recent years. And get this: Those born around 1990 have twice the risk for colon cancer compared to those born around 1950, according to the American Cancer Society. The verdict's still out on the specific reason(s) for this boom, but lifestyle factors (e.g. diet) and environmental exposures (e.g. food additives) might be to blame.