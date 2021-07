The year 2020 was hard on all of us, but it was harder on some than others. The United States lost an estimated 10 million jobs during the global COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the December 2019 veteran unemployment rate was at an all-time low of 2.9%. At the height of the pandemic, it was a staggering 11.3%, and by December 2020, it dropped to 6.3%. The number hasn’t stabilized since.