Volbeat Gets Animinated In New Video For ‘Wait A Minute My Girl’

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolbeat has released a new music video for “Wait A Minute My Girl.” The clip was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles that most recently created all of the animation...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Donnelly
Person
Dick Gregory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#My Girl#Hbo#Hbo#Showtime
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

Shakira Hits the Ocean Waves In New 'Don't Wait Up' Video: Watch

Shakira has gifted fans with her new single, titled "Don't Wait Up." A hypnotizing house track, "Don't Wait Up" drops three days after the Colombian superstar teased new music with a 30-second video announcing the name of the song and part of the lyrics. The EDM track, co-produced by Shak...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Metallica Drops 1991 Rough Mix And Three Covers Of ‘The Unforgiven’

Metallica has just dropped a total of four versions of their legendary “Black Album” classic, “The Unforgiven.” Fans are already raving about the band's own May 14th, 1991 “rough mix,” which will be featured on the band's upcoming massive 30th anniversary box set for 1991's the “Black Album” set for release on September 10th.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead At 58

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar died on July 14th at age 58, according to Metalsludge.tv. The news was broken by his son, Sebastian LaBar, who posted on social media: “So i just got the call… Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!” No cause of death was announced.
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Latin Girl Group Bella Dose Debut New 'SHE' Music Video - Exclusive Premiere!

Rising girl group Bella Dose just released their new song “SHE” and we have the exclusive music video premiere right here!. The Latin, bilingual group consists of Jennifer Hernandez, Brianna Leah, Melany Rivera and Thais Rodriguez, and originated in Miami, Fla. Their new single “SHE” talks about anxiety and mental...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Prog guitarist Schiermann releases video for ten-minute new single Stygian Path

US instrumental prog guitarist Schiermann has released a playthrough video for his new single, Stygian Path, which you can watch below. Stygian Path is Schiermann's first new music since his 2017 his debut self-titled album in 2017. The single features features two-time Grammy Award-winning Mars Volta saxophonist Adrian Gonzalez, and Polish guitar virtuoso Jakub Zytecki sharing dual lead guitar parts on the latter end of the track.
Musicbtrtoday.com

A Very Special Episode Gets Dark & Empowering in New Video for "Cowboy"

NYC heavy rockers A Very Special Episode bring down hellfire onto any entitled man who thinks he runs your town with the thrashing track “Cowboy.”. Showering you with in-your-face guitar riffs and filling you with energy that’ll make you want to swing fists, “Cowboy” shows a rough and tough side to A Very Special Episode. But it’s not just the trio ready to throw down, the track hits any listener with a wave of empowerment and pushes everyone to stand up for themselves.
Musicgigwise.com

See The Mysterines' new film noir music video for ‘In My Head’

Liverpool’s The Mysterines have today shared the music video for their most recent single ‘In My Head’. Inspired by film noir, the new video adds further intrigue to an already well-loved track. It is taken from their upcoming debut album, produced with Catherine Marks. ‘In My Head’ is the kind...
Music94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney gets The Irishman treatment in new video for Beck collaboration, “Find My Way”

Paul McCartney and Beck have released a music video for their collaborative song, “Find My Way.”. The clip was co-produced by the company Hyperreal Digital, which, according to a press release, “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” The result showcases a “de-aged” version of the Beatles legend — akin to the effects used in the Martin Scorsese movie The Irishman — as he walks and dances through a trippy hotel hallway.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Lea Thomas Shares New Single/Video on Guitar Girl Magazine | LP out Friday + Livestream with Half Waif

Today, Japanese American multi-disciplinary artist & singer-songwriter Lea Thomas releases stunning single/video “Heat Keeps Rising” via Guitar Girl Magazine, ahead of her new full-length album Mirrors To The Sun out this Friday via Johanna Warren’s Spirit House Records. This follows her cosmic single “Howl” which debuted on NPR and sparked praise across BTRtoday, The Guardian, BrooklynVegan, The Bluegrass Situation, and more. Inspired by reading about the ongoing climate crisis, the new song/video reflects on how strange and significant it feels to be alive in such electrifying times. She sings, “I’ll take a walk, taking nothing with me but the weight of my thoughts into the churning of the city”, the rawness in her voice is carried by a propulsive rhythm section and waves of overdriven guitar while guiding, surreal visuals follow her hypnotic vocals.
Musicguitar.com

Watch: Paul McCartney gets digitally de-aged in Find My Way music video

Paul McCartney’s music video for Find My Way, remixed by Beck, stars a digitally de-aged version of the Beatle. In the video, a young Macca – sporting his signature mop top hairdo and a blue suit – jives through the hallways of a trippy hotel before a big reveal takes place at the end. Watch it below:
MusicNME

Watch Chvrches get lost in technicolour in new video for ‘Good Girls’

Chvrches have shared a video for their latest single, ‘Good Girls’ – you can watch the Scott Kiernan-directed clip below. The Scottish trio premiered the song earlier this week on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. Lead singer Lauren Mayberry explained in a statement that the track takes aim at “misogynistic ideals”.
Musicmusicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Swallows

The Swallows’ extremely well-produced concept album about a murder is propelled by Jeff Crandall’s gravelly vocal style, which reminds us of Rob Zombie and Tom Waits. “Wrecking Ball” alternates a spooky, breathy vocal passage with one that rocks heavily in the chorus: “One more whack wth a wrecking ball!” The much more accessible “Ultraviolet” eases up a bit with a whispered vocal and a catchy groove. The band’s straightforward rocker “Dead and Gone” features some very good blues-infused guitar playing and Crandall’s commanding voice expressing soul-searing regret (“Should have sheltered you, now you’re dead and gone”). The song could be tighter and shorter, but...
Musicnextmosh.com

Carnifex release “Graveside Confessions” music video

San Diego blackened deathcore bunch Carnifex have dropped a new music video for their track “Graveside Confessions” — stream the clip (directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera) below. The band are gearing up for the release of their new studio album of the same name via Nuclear Blast Records on September 3rd (pre-order).
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Watch Derek Minor & Friends “Pull Up” In New Music Video

With his new project, I’m Lonely, dropping this Friday, fast-rising recording artist Derek Minor gives fans a preview of what to expect with the release of the hilarious new video, titled “Pull Up.” Directed by Ronye Brown & Brandon Boone, this feel-good visual stars Minor as a mysterious Lyft driver who “pulls up” on friends and we watch the jokes ensue throughout the entire car ride. You can stream the new single now on all DSPs via Reflection Music Group.
MusicThe FADER

Young Thug shares four new songs for Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, reveals Punk release date

In 2019, Young Thug said he hoped to release an album called Punk soon after dropping his full-length So Much Fun. It's been two years since then, but with the success of So Much Fun and his blockbuster collaboration with Chris Brown Slime & B, Thug has had a lot on his plate. Somewhat unexpectedly, Thug's label 300 revealed October 15 as Punk's release date, dropping the information the same day as Thug's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR.

