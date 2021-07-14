St. Luke’s Therapist Uses ‘Geek Therapy’ to Treat Children, Teens
St. Luke’s therapist Jason Frei uses his inner geek to connect with his young patients. Jason is certified in an innovative type of therapy, called geek therapy, which references video games, comic books, hero shows and anime, to encourage interaction and build trust. One of his ideas was accepted for a recently-produced Geek Therapy Card Deck used by behavioral health professionals, teachers and parents to enhance communication with children and teens.sauconsource.com
Comments / 0