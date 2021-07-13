Log Boom Park in Kenmore - Project Construction begins July 26
The City of Kenmore has shared with us the following information about construction at Log Boom Park. Beginning the week of July 26, Log Boom Park in Kenmore will be closed to the public, including the parking lot, restroom, playground, and water access. Road Construction Northwest, Inc. will begin construction on the 2016 (Kenmore) voter-approved Walkways and Waterways Bond Project with work continuing through July 2022. The 1.5-acre Log Boom Park Waterfront Access & Viewing Project will expand beach & hand-powered watercraft access, restore natural areas, renovate trails, provide a new rental building, picnic shelter, seating, and public art.www.cityoflfp.com
