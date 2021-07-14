Historic Walking Tour of Pelican Rapids July 16

The Otter Tail County Historical Society is sponsoring a tour of historic downtown Pelican Rapids on Friday, July 16, 7 p.m. Cost is $6, meet in front of the public library. Join Chris Schuelke as he leads you through downtown exploring the buildings, people and stories that makes Pelican Rapids’ history so unique. Unlike many communities of similar size, much of Pelican Rapids’ downtown retains its historical integrity. For this tour we will focus on four buildings designed by well known Minnesota architect Charles Sedgwick.