Nobody's Quest

After being sent to the Frozen Wastes by the Library of Jakardia to investigate some ruins, a Tortle was sent to let us know that the Library was being attacked on the orders of a new power in the North: a crazy dragon! After listening to his solilquoy about how underappreciated he was, we decided he (name: Larry) had to come with us to seek out the dragon (who we had to find in the next 60 minutes). After glancing around for goat bones, we found an annoying kobold who said we’d be eaten by his “”big powerful new god.”” Since he was annoying, we killed him and caused a bunch of kobolds to appear and be mad at us. They called the dragon down on us, but the dragon didn’t seem too interested in killing us right away because she had bugs in her teeth and the kobolds weren’t good at getting them out. After offering to give us a favor (not really promising to stop attacking the library with her armies, but close enough), we cleaned her teeth and chose to take the quest she was giving us, which coincidentally had something to do with the ruins.