Video Games

Nobody's Quest

giantbomb.com
 14 days ago

Nobody's Quest is a relaxing adventure game focused on exploration with light sandbox and RPG elements. It is being developed for PC by PixelSlop.

www.giantbomb.com

TV Showsgamespew.com

Maneater’s Truth Quest DLC Surfaces This August

Maneater is back, and she’s bringing the truth with her. Apparently. Maneater is the name of this open-world shark-em-up, not necessarily its protagonist, but it’s what we’re sticking with. And now, thanks to the game’s upcoming DLC she’s getting a whole bunch of new people to much her way through.
Video GamesCanyon News

NES Chronicles “Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest”

UNITED STATES—If there is anything people know about me as a game it is the fact that I have always and I mean always been a fan of the “Castlevania” franchise. I have played nearly every single game in the franchise with notable favorites. Some we’ve talked about, some we haven’t, hello, “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night” for the Play Station gaming system. I know what some of you might be thinking: shouldn’t we be talking about “Castlevania?” Well, I’m highlighting classic games that are actual challenges people.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Anna’s Quest Review

German publishers Daedalic Entertainment are still carrying the torch for point-and-click-style graphic adventures. As someone who queued up for LucasArts releases in the ‘90s, it puts a warm feeling in my belly. From their defining series Deponia to this year’s The Dark Eye double-bill – Chains of Satinav and Memoria – they know what they are doing. These are beautiful, imaginative worlds laced with humour, and at every step there are outlandish but logical puzzles to complete.
Video Gamesbelmontpubliclibrary.net

Quest Logs: Eli’s Game

After being sent to the Frozen Wastes by the Library of Jakardia to investigate some ruins, a Tortle was sent to let us know that the Library was being attacked on the orders of a new power in the North: a crazy dragon! After listening to his solilquoy about how underappreciated he was, we decided he (name: Larry) had to come with us to seek out the dragon (who we had to find in the next 60 minutes). After glancing around for goat bones, we found an annoying kobold who said we’d be eaten by his “”big powerful new god.”” Since he was annoying, we killed him and caused a bunch of kobolds to appear and be mad at us. They called the dragon down on us, but the dragon didn’t seem too interested in killing us right away because she had bugs in her teeth and the kobolds weren’t good at getting them out. After offering to give us a favor (not really promising to stop attacking the library with her armies, but close enough), we cleaned her teeth and chose to take the quest she was giving us, which coincidentally had something to do with the ruins.
Video GamesPolygon

Warframe’s next quest is an apocalyptic robot war

Warframe’s main quest and biggest antagonists will return to the game later this year with the release of a new content expansion, The New War. Lore-wise, The New War is a continuation of an ancient conflict between a group of AI known as the Sentients and the player-controlled space ninjas known as Tenno.
GamblingGamespot

Poker Quest

Sign In to follow. Follow Poker Quest, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Orobashi’s Legacy puzzles and quest chain guide

Orobashi’s Legacy is a quest chain that you can start once you’ve reached Inazuma’s Yashiori Island (it’s the southwesternmost island in the region). This destination happens to have deadly weather owing to the constant thunderstorms. Your goal here is to solve several puzzles involving energy pillars, thereby allowing you to “fix” the weather. It also has a unique 4-star weapon recipe as a reward. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you complete the Orobashi’s Legacy puzzles and quest chain.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact: Farmer's Treasure Quest Guide

Get the Amenoma Kaeguchi from this Genshin Impact quest. Genshin Impact 2.0 brings 5 new craftable weapons. In order to unlock them, you need to go through an extensive world quest. Here's our guide on how to complete the Farmer's Treasure Quest, where you can get the recipe for the...
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Stride’s Oculus Quest Launch Confirmed for August

It’s a busy time for Russian virtual reality (VR) studio Joy Way. Not only has the team unveiled a new first-person shooter in the form of Outlier, but its parkour-inspired videogame Stride is now set to make its debut for Oculus Quest in August. Initially, a Steam Early Access release...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy To Feature in Genshin Impact as 5-Star Playable Character

Not experiencing good odds when trying to pull 5-star characters from Genshin Impact’s wish gacha system? Have you enjoyed Guerrilla Games’ PS4/PC open-world action-RPG Horizon Zero Dawn? Would you like to bolster your party with a 5-star collaboration character? If you responded “YES!” to any combination of the three, then you may be interested in the newest collaboration event announced by MiHoYo.
Video GamesKotaku

Homeworld Is Being Turned Into A Tabletop RPG

Homeworld, a series known mostly for its gorgeous big spaceships, but also partly for its gorgeous big landships, is being turned into a character-driven tabletop RPG courtesy of Modiphius Entertainment. Via Polygon, the game is called Homeworld: Revelations, and the pitch is:. Homeworld: Revelations will give fans of the original...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is New World free-to-play?

It’s an important question for any multiplayer game, but is New World free-to-play in particular? The New World beta is currently enjoying record player numbers and can be played for free along with cool free loot in Twitch drops, but will the final MMO release of New World be F2P when it launches at the end of August? Is New World free on PC or consoles? Let’s have a look.
psu.com

NEO: The World Ends With You PS4 Review – An Endlessly Stylish And Toweringly Essential Action RPG

NEO: The World Ends With You PS4 Review – I couldn’t imagine the intimidation that comes from creating a sequel to a cult classic game like The World Ends With You. At the same time, there’s a ton of excitement behind it. With NEO: The World Ends With You, the small franchise breaks into the 3D space and that kind of change can make or break a niche franchise. Thankfully, Neo maintains the same kind of energy and style, even if it’s not quite the same as before.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Unavowed Let's You Unravel The Past on Nintendo Switch

Originally released for PC in 2018, Wadjet Eye Games’ Unavowed was the most ambitious project the developers have taken on yet. With a system of choose-your-own backstory for the protagonist, multiple ways to solve every area, and several endings, it was a shakeup that brought a breath of fresh air to a genre that can, unfortunately, be quick to fall into patterns. And now, you can take it on the go!

