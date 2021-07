The power of the long ball has kept Eugene in contention in the High-A West standings this season. The Emeralds showcased some of that muscle Saturday night at Avista Stadium. Eugene clubbed three home runs in a six-run third inning to build an early lead, and the Emeralds overcame their own miscues to hang on for a 10-9 victory over the Spokane Indians in the fifth of a six-game High-A series.