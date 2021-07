Delta Air Lines will more than double its daily flights to Canada in September as the nation reopens to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers, the carrier announced. The carrier in September plans to operate 19 flights between the United States and Canada, up from eight currently and an increase of 150 percent in terms of available seats, according to Delta. The growth will include restarted service to Winnipeg and increased service to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal. Toronto will see the bulk of the increase, with 10 total daily flights, including new service of four daily flights from New York's LaGuardia Airport starting Sept. 13.