Get Busy: Stuff to Do in Portland This Week, Inside and Outdoors

Chug French wine for Bastille Day, dance extremely to cellos and welcome back Mississippi Studios. Jessica Hopper was already in the running for America’s best music journalist before releasing The First Collection of Criticism By a Living Female Rock Critic in 2015, but seeing all her work in one place confirmed it—and the new reissue doubles down. Quite literally, the second edition is nearly twice the page count, with new material, an introduction from writer-comedian Samantha Irby and a fresh afterword Hopper describes as a “therapeutic document and/or fanzine about Fugazi, rape culture, and what it means to be from the midwest.” She’ll discuss it tonight with podcaster Ann Friedman. 5 pm Wednesday, July 14. See powells.com/events for registration information.