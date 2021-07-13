Charese Fruge (@MCMediaonline) Talks To Kyley Scarlet

Kyley Scarlet is a music geek. The newly hired Director of Marketing for Amigo Records (under the Prescription Songs umbrella) says she has always had a passion for music. “I was lucky enough to grow up in a household where my dad was always playing piano and singing every night. I grew up begging to go to concerts and you may or may not have found me with a Brittney Spears style microphone around my head singing to Beyonce in my living room constantly. However, I never thought you could have a JOB in music.”