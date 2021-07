With humid wet weather occurring comes the concern for corn fungal diseases. The goal of using fungicides is to optimize plant health and keep your corn crop alive to optimize crop yield. Healthy biologically active soils should be your foundation for healthy plants and yields. Fungicides should be used to enhancement and aid plant health — not a primary tool for growing healthy crops. There may not be a right answer to whether applying fungicides to healthy soils and plants is really needed or even profitable.