The Bozeman School Board used an image at their most recent meeting in an attempt to clarify the difference between equity and equality. The picture of equality showed three kids standing behind a fence watching a ball game, each with their own stool. One kid didn’t necessarily need a stool, one did, and one stool wasn't enough for the shortest kid. Equity was the solution. In the second image they simply took the stool from the tallest kid and gave it to the shortest, so they all had an equal point of view.