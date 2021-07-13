Resident Assistant at New Assisted Living of Columbia City
Title: Resident Assistant at New Assisted Living of Columbia City. Description: Autumn Trace of Columbia City is currently accepting applications for Resident Assistants for second and third shift. If you are someone that enjoys interacting with senior citizens and providing highest quality of care possible, we would love to speak with you. Resident Assistant job duties are, but not limited to, helping residents with activities of daily living, housekeeping, meal service and support.star883.com
Comments / 0