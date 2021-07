Monster Energy‘s 2021 Up & Up Festival will be headlined by Loud Luxury. Up & Up, the nation’s number one college festival brand, is built around a model akin to basketball’s Final Four: in a 48-hour campaign, Up & Up ambassadors at universities across the nation appeal to their school’s student body to sell as many pre-sale tickets as possible, with the promise of co-producing the event should their school prove victorious. Purchasers’ credit cards are only processed if their school is among one of the four winners with the most ticket sales. If it is, Up & Up producers team up with the ambassadors to place headliners such as Loud Luxury at the campus for a one-of-a-kind festival experience that places the power in the hands of the students.