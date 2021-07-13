Daily Global Market Summary - 13 July 2021
Most major APAC equity indices closed higher, US indices closed lower, and Europe was mixed. US government bonds closed sharply lower after being modestly higher during the first half of the trading session, while most benchmark European bonds were higher on the day. CDX-NA closed wider across IG and high yield, iTraxx-Xover closed wider, and iTraxx-Europe was flat. The US dollar, oil, and gold closed higher, while copper, silver, and natural gas were lower on the day.ihsmarkit.com
