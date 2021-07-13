Cancel
USD/JPY: Yen to depreciate amid a challenging economic backdrop – CIBC

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese yen proved by far the weakest performing major in the first half of 2021, as it depreciated by 7% versus the US dollar. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy will remain easy for a protracted period as the economy remains challenged, resulting in yen depreciation ahead, according to economists at CIBC.

