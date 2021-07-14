Cancel
MLB

Commissioner of Baseball, Robert D. Manfred Jr., threatens Oakland

By Lynda Carson
indybay.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommissioner of Baseball, Robert D. Manfred Jr., threatens Oakland. Oakland - The Oakland A’s have played baseball in Oakland at the Coliseum since 1968. However, John Fisher, the owner of the A’s, has proposed a $12 billion scheme for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, and mixed use development that will disrupt the activities of the union workers, and shipping activities at the Howard Terminal if the proposed development moves forward.

www.indybay.org

