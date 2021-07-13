Inflation Speeds Up Once Again, Now at 5.4%

The U.S. economy continues to rebound following the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine amid the pandemic. However, consumer prices rose to a 13-year high between May and June and some experts are sounding the alarm that this inflation may only worsen and negatively impact Americans. Economists agree that the United States’ current rate of inflation is unusually high, but there is no consensus on whether this will be a short-term issue or it’s a long-term roadblock for American consumers. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to discuss how the pandemic has brought on unusually high levels of growth and inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do in the event of spiraling inflation. He also discusses President Biden’s 3.5 trillion-dollar spending plan and the recent call for Congress to act on DACA.