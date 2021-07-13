Cancel
Inflation Speeds Up Once Again, Now at 5.4%

By Rob Anthes
thebalance.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation sped up faster than expected again in June, with jumps in the price of food, gas, and hotel rooms making that summer trip more expensive than you might have anticipated. Inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 5.4% on a year-over-year basis last month, up from...

