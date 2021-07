If you opt out of the advance child tax credit payments this year, does that mean you won't get any money at all? No -- it means you'll get one large check during the 2022 tax season instead, and at least 1 million households have already unenrolled. Why is that? It could be as simple as preferring to get a bigger amount next year, or it could be out of concern that you might get an unexpected tax bill in the spring.