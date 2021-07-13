Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Earth Matters

NASA
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery month on Earth Matters, we offer a puzzling satellite image. The July 2021 puzzler is above. Your challenge is to use the comments section to tell us what we are looking at, where it is, and why it is interesting. How to answer. You can use a few words...

earthobservatory.nasa.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#A Trip To Mars#Eo#Satellite Puzzler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
AstronomyTimberjay Newspapers

Leaving planet Earth?

Could it be the billionaires know something we don’t? Is it a coincidence that three of the richest men on Earth are all making plans to free themselves from this planet as soon as possible? Richard Branson just returned from his maiden flight into orbit aboard his own Virgin Galactic space plane, while Jeff Bezos is planning his own trip to space in his Blue Origin rocket this coming week. Elon Musk has already set his ultimate sights on Mars through his SpaceX program, where he hopes to establish an off-planet colony.
AstronomyNASA

Ride With Juno As It Flies Past the Solar System’s Biggest Moon and Jupiter

On June 7, 2021, NASA’s Juno spacecraft flew closer to Jupiter’s ice-encrusted moon Ganymede than any spacecraft in more than two decades. Less than a day later, Juno made its 34th flyby of Jupiter, racing over its roiling atmosphere from pole to pole in less than three hours. Using the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager, the mission team has put together this animation to provide a “starship captain” point of view of each flyby.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Earth's atmosphere

Earth is the only planet in the solar system with an atmosphere that can sustain life. The blanket of gases that surrounds our home planet not only contains the air that we breathe but also protects us from blasts of heat and radiation emanating from the sun. It warms the planet by day and cools it at night.
WorldSpaceRef

Earth from Space: Tarso Toussidé, Chad

The Tarso Toussidé volcanic massif is featured in this false-colour composite image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Tarso Toussidé, capped by the Toussidé (potentially active) stratovolcano, is located in the western end of the Tibesti Mountains, in Chad. With an elevation of 3265 m above sea level, Toussidé is the second highest peak in Tibesti, after Emi Koussi.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
GardeningDaily News Of Newburyport

Down to Earth: Misplaced Allies

July gardens are the pinnacle of the growing season. The brown remnants of early season daffodils and bleeding hearts have been swallowed up by the vegetation bursting out of every inch of space. Of course, most of this new growth is put on by what most folks call “weeds.”. These...
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
Books & LiteratureFlashbak

Illustrations From A 1875 Astronomy Book

These illustrations come from the book Astronomy (published 1875) by Jean Pierre Rambosson (1827-1886), the preface of which features a most gloriously aggrandising letter:. I have read your work on Astronomy with much interest, and have satisfied myself that the clearness of the language has not prevented it from being scientifically exact. I have in particular noticed that you have set forth the most recent advances in Astronomy, so as to bring them within the reach of ordinary intelligence, &c.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Wild new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning

The prevailing theory on the origin of our universe goes like this: about 13.7 billion years ago a single particle exploded. The resultant blast created an ever-expanding universe that, eventually, became home to the planet we call Earth. The Big Bang theory first appeared in a scientific paper in 1931....
AstronomyCNET

'Killer' asteroid headed our way! When to fear space rocks

Early in January 2020, a "gigantic" asteroid the size of the Empire State Building speeded "towards Earth." At least that's how it was reported by Sputnik, the news site funded by the Russian government. The reality, as the article stated after the scary headline, was that asteroid 2019 UO would pass us safely on Jan. 10 at a distance of 2,808,194 miles (4,519,351 kilometers). That's almost 12 times farther away than the moon. I scarcely think of the moon as speeding toward my house every night, let alone something 12 times more distant.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Elementary School

What does it take to become an astronaut? Join us as we experience a rocket launch from inside the human body. Explore the amazing worlds of inner and outer space, from floating around the International Space Station to maneuvering through microscopic regions of the human body. Discover the perils that lurk in space as we subject our test astronaut, Chad, to everything space has to offer.
Astronomysciencealert.com

Astronomers Detect Water Vapor on Jupiter's Moon Ganymede For The First Time

Astronomers have discovered evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede for the first time. Ganymede, the largest moon in the Solar System, is covered in an icy crust. Scientists believe Ganymede may have a liquid ocean 100 miles (161 km) beneath its surface, and that such an ocean could host aquatic alien life.
AstronomyScientific American

How to Tell if Extraterrestrial Visitors Are Friend or Foe

Despite the naive storylines about interstellar travel in science fiction, biological creatures were not selected by Darwinian evolution to survive travel between stars. Such a trip would necessarily span many generations, since even at the speed of light, it would take tens of thousands of years to travel between stars in our galaxy’s disk and 10 times longer across its halo. If we ever encounter traces of aliens, therefore, it will likely be in the form of technology, not biology. Technological debris could have accumulated in interstellar space over the past billions of years, just as plastic bottles have accumulated on the surface of the ocean. The chance of detecting alien technological relics can be simply calculated from their number per unit volume near us rather than from the Drake equation, which applies strictly to communication signals from living civilizations.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Visualize the Perseid meteor stream in space

This visualization uses NASA data to render known Perseid meteoroids as they move through the space of our solar system. What’s a meteoroid? It’s just a bit of debris in space before it has entered Earth’s atmosphere and vaporized, thereby becoming a meteor or fiery streak in our night sky. Meteors originate in the bodies of comets. The Perseids, in particular, come from Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last visited the inner solar system in 1992. Ian Webster developed this visualization of the Perseid meteor stream in space in 2020, using meteor data provided by astronomer Peter Jenniskens. Webster got help from the SETI Institute, too. The goal was to make it easier to understand the natural phenomenon of meteor showers.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

NASA’s Kepler Finds Outcast Earths

Astronomers uncovered four new Earth-mass rogue planet candidates by searching for microlensing events observed with Kepler. No longer part of any stellar system, rogue planets drift aimlessly through space after the tumultuous early stages of planet formation eject them. Now, using NASA’s Kepler telescope, astronomers have announced four new Earth-mass outcast planet candidates.
AstronomySpaceRef

Curiosity Finds Patches of Rock Record Erased, Revealing Clues

This evenly layered rock photographed by the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Curiosity Mars Rover shows a pattern typical of a lake-floor sedimentary deposit not far from where flowing water entered a lake. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS. A new paper enriches scientists' understanding of where the rock record preserved or destroyed evidence...
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
AstronomyPosted by
CBS News

NASA predicts a "wobble" in the moon's orbit may lead to record flooding on Earth

Every coast in the U.S. is facing rapidly increasing high tide floods thanks to a "wobble" in the moon's orbit working in tandem with climate change-fueled rising sea levels. A new study from NASA and the University of Hawaii, published recently in the journal Nature Climate Change, warns that upcoming changes in the moon's orbit could lead to record flooding on Earth in the next decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy