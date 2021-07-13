Medical Assisting Profession is Booming!
Think back to your last trip to the doctor’s office. Do you remember the person who took your vitals and medical history? They were most likely a medical assistant. A medical assistant is a versatile healthcare professional who works alongside physicians. Primarily, they work in outpatient or ambulatory care facilities, like medical offices and clinics. They are cross-trained to perform both clinical and administrative responsibilities.blog.hocking.edu
