Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leaked in a video

By Rei Padla
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs that the new Galaxy Z Fold phone? That is what many people who have seen Samsung’s latest info video ‘Voices of Galaxy’ are asking. The South Korean tech didn’t say anything about the upcoming devices. In the video, the developers who have been working on open and unique Galaxy experiences for Samsung have been introduced. Samsung is giving a glimpse of the new Galaxy system that includes the Good Lock. In one scene, a foldable phone was being used while an executive was seen wearing a Galaxy Watch.

#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Samsung Electronics#Tech#Galaxy Z Fold 3#South Korean
