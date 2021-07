Robinhood priced its initial public offering at $38 a share on Wednesday, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated public trading debuts this year. The price, which was reported by the Wall Street Journal, was at the low end of the $38 to $42 range the company set for the IPO last week. The online brokerage, which was eyeing a valuation of up to $35 billion but could now settle for something below $32 billion, is expected to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'HOOD.'