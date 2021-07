Metro on Sunday will extend rail service to midnight for the first time since it reduced operating hours 16 months ago during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The one-hour increase in service each day is part of a package of fare reductions and service improvements the transit agency approved in June to lure back riders as more offices are set to reopen in the fall. Metro cut service hours to 11 p.m. on March 18, 2020, to allow transit workers more time to clean trains and stations.