Fortnite: Concerning Glitches Found With New Inflate-A-Bull Item
The Inflate-A-Bull has already become an overpowered item in Fortnite Season 7. Less than 12 hours after releasing a new item in Fortnite Battle Royale, players have already begun exposing its flaws. Epic Games released the Inflate-A-Bull alongside hotfix v17.10, which is a fun item for casuals to enjoy in theory. However, some concerning glitches have emerged, prompting Epic Games to disable it in competitive modes.estnn.com
