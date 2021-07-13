Cancel
Fortnite: Concerning Glitches Found With New Inflate-A-Bull Item

estnn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inflate-A-Bull has already become an overpowered item in Fortnite Season 7. Less than 12 hours after releasing a new item in Fortnite Battle Royale, players have already begun exposing its flaws. Epic Games released the Inflate-A-Bull alongside hotfix v17.10, which is a fun item for casuals to enjoy in theory. However, some concerning glitches have emerged, prompting Epic Games to disable it in competitive modes.

