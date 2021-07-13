Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

City Theatre’s New Season Features Spoken Word, McLuhan on Media, Justin Timberlake, and More

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, City Theatre, you win. Many theater companies try to cover a range of themes and styles in the plays they present, and City’s upcoming 2021-22 season ranges about as far and wide as it is possible to go. The lineup includes visiting productions by two experimental ensembles, SITI Company and Universes, each known for its distinctive approach to theater. Two world premieres are on tap as well, one of them a satirical musical about the making of a musical—there’s no biz like shows about show biz—and the other, a comedy concerning trash collection. An urban-history drama by renowned playwright Dominique Morrisseau rounds out the well-rounded schedule.

