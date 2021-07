A public registration for access to tickets to the Thursday, Aug. 12, MLB at Field of Dreams Presented by GEICO game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will be available exclusively to residents of Iowa from Friday, July 16, through Friday, July 23, Major League Baseball announced today. Registration for the lottery will be limited to fans who have Iowa zip codes. On Monday, August 2nd, winners of the lottery will be notified and will then have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets and one parking pass for the special game.