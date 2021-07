A woman had to be “hauled” off a flight and arrested after she refused to wear a mask onboard.The American Airlines passenger was restrained by police and escorted off the Dallas-bound plane before it departed Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans on 23 July.“I’ve never seen anything quite like it before,” fellow passenger Patrick Maney, who witnessed the incident, told The New Orleans Advocate.He claimed the woman was ordered by officers to get off the aircraft, but that she refused.“She was screaming and resisting as they hauled her up and put some kind of restraints on her hands behind...